Bengaluru's Agrani Labs is gearing up to launch its own AI graphics chip by 2028, aiming to take on big names like NVIDIA.

The new GPU is designed for data centers and will include the system software and compilers required to run AI workloads on its hardware.

Dheemanth Nagaraj, co-founder and CEO, shared the news at a Bengaluru event, highlighting its ambition to put India on the global AI hardware map.