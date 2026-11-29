Bengaluru's Agrani Labs plans AI data center GPU for 2028
Bengaluru's Agrani Labs is gearing up to launch its own AI graphics chip by 2028, aiming to take on big names like NVIDIA.
The new GPU is designed for data centers and will include the system software and compilers required to run AI workloads on its hardware.
Dheemanth Nagaraj, co-founder and CEO, shared the news at a Bengaluru event, highlighting its ambition to put India on the global AI hardware map.
Agrani Labs raises $8 million seed funding
Started by former Intel and AMD executives, Agrani Labs has secured $8 million in seed funding.
Nagaraj pointed out that, thanks to advances in AI, smaller teams can now build complex chips without massive budgets: the growing computing requirements of AI are shifting a greater share of that value toward semiconductor companies.
He also sees this as a step toward India building its own tech ecosystem and relying less on imports.