Bengaluru's Devesh K Hedge unveils gesture controlled drone technology
Say goodbye to clunky controllers: Bengaluru's Devesh K Hedge has introduced gesture-controlled drone technology you fly using only hand gestures.
Inspired by Elon Musk's first-principles thinking, this tech was revealed at the Bengaluru Tech Summit by his startup, Flycamp.
The drone tracks your hand movements with a camera and uses sensors to stay steady, making it super beginner-friendly.
Karnataka's ITBT Elevate gives Flycamp 35L
This project got a ₹35 lakh boost from Karnataka's ITBT Elevate program.
By ditching complicated controls for simple gestures, Flycamp hopes to make drones accessible for anyone curious to try them out (no experience needed).
It's a step toward making high-tech gadgets less intimidating and way more fun.