Bengaluru's Karta AI handles over 2 million customer conversations monthly
Technology
Karta AI, based in Bengaluru, is quickly gaining traction by handling over 2 million customer conversations every month.
Their voice AI platform is built for the high-pressure world of financial services, using smart language tech to tackle tricky questions and give accurate responses.
Karta AI to expand beyond finance
Focusing on finance has helped Karta AI stand out.
Co-founder and CEO Vijaypal Singh says its tech handles detailed queries that really matter to customers, leading to happier users and lower costs for companies.
Now, Karta AI plans to take its voice AI beyond finance and help more industries level up their customer service with smarter solutions.