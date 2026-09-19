Bengaluru's Namma BMTC 2.0 app reaches iOS with digital ticketing
Technology
Bengaluru's Namma BMTC 2.0 app has finally landed on iOS, so iPhone users can now book digital tickets, track busses in real time, and plan trips across the city, all from their phones.
The app also syncs with metro services (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, BMRCL), making it a lot easier to switch between bus and metro without any hassle.
D.K. Shivakumar launches BMTC digital upgrade
Launched by Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar as part of Karnataka's 100-day milestone, the new app is all about making public transport more cashless and connected.
BMTC (Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation) hopes more people will hop on board with this digital upgrade to help make getting around Bengaluru simpler and smarter for everyone.