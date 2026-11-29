Bengaluru's O2-Matic unveils electricity-free portable generator delivering 99.7% medical oxygen
Bengaluru's O2-Matic has rolled out a portable oxygen generator that doesn't need electricity, perfect for emergencies in places where power cuts are common.
Just pop in a chemical cartridge and you get 99.7% pure medical-grade oxygen in under 40 seconds, making it super handy when time is critical.
O2-Matic in talks to deploy Portia
O2-Matic started in 2016 to tackle the lack of emergency oxygen in remote areas, launching its flagship device, Portia, in 2021.
Now, it is in talks with several government departments and private enterprises to get Portia into home healthcare, remote primary health centers, ambulances, and disaster-relief operations.