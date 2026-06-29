Bengaluru's Qosmic raises $3.33 million to build laser satellite links

Qosmic completes 10km laser tests

Instead of old-school radio waves, Qosmic uses focused laser beams to move data at high speeds, even nailing tests over 10km on Earth.

CEO Shreyaans Jain points out that, with current technology, up to two-thirds of satellite images get lost before they even reach us.

NASA's TBIRD experiment showed lasers can hit extremely fast rates (200 gigabits per second), leaving traditional methods in the dust.