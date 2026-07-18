Bengaluru's Virendra earns ₹24L building AI CRM for US church
Technology
Virendra, a Bengaluru-based techie, just made around ₹24 lakh from a single project: he built a custom AI-powered CRM tool for a US church media agency using Anthropic's Claude-powered Fable.
The gig paid him $25,000 (about ₹24 lakh) in one go and quickly caught attention online.
AI makes business software affordable
Virendra used Fable 5 and what he calls a "company brain" (basically, smart integration of company knowledge and tools) to set up HubSpot CRM for the client.
He pointed out that AI is now making powerful business software way more affordable, helping even small organizations work smarter.
The story also sparked buzz about how AI could shake up old-school industries like churches and home services by making tech solutions more accessible.