Benjamin Davis, 16, wins $75,000 for recycling 3-D printing waste

Benjamin's machine uses pultrusion and extrusion to recycle plastic 45% more efficiently than older methods.

After over 800 hours, over 50 iterations of the components, and several large redesigns, he came up with a compact device that's simple to use and costs about 90% less than commercial alternatives.

It's perfect for schools or hobbyists looking to cut down on waste while saving money, and it's another step toward making manufacturing more sustainable.