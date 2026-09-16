Benjamin Davis, 16, wins $75,000 for recycling 3-D printing waste
Benjamin Davis, a 16-year-old from Massachusetts, built a machine that recycles failed 3-D prints into fresh filament, basically giving plastic waste a second life.
His invention earned him $75,000 at the 2025 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair and tackles a big problem in the world of 3-D printing.
Davis device 90% cheaper than alternatives
Benjamin's machine uses pultrusion and extrusion to recycle plastic 45% more efficiently than older methods.
After over 800 hours, over 50 iterations of the components, and several large redesigns, he came up with a compact device that's simple to use and costs about 90% less than commercial alternatives.
It's perfect for schools or hobbyists looking to cut down on waste while saving money, and it's another step toward making manufacturing more sustainable.