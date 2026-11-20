BepiColombo arrives at Mercury, set for November 21 orbit burn
BepiColombo (a joint mission from Europe and Japan) has just arrived at Mercury after traveling 6 billion miles over more than eight years.
This will make it only the second mission to circle Mercury when the thrusters fire on Saturday.
Up next: a key thruster burn on Saturday, November 21, to lock into orbit around the sun's closest planet.
BepiColombo to split December 2026
In December 2026, BepiColombo will split into two orbiters: one will map Mercury's surface and study its massive core, while the other checks out the planet's magnetic field and thin sodium atmosphere.
Science work officially kicks off in April 2027, with hopes of uncovering how Mercury formed, what makes up the frozen ice that lurks in the planet's permanently shadowed craters, and why it has a magnetic field.