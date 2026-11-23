After eight years in space, the BepiColombo spacecraft (a team-up between the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)) has finally entered orbit around Mercury.

Things got a bit tense when a software hiccup caused its thrusters to fire for less time than planned, but the spacecraft is safe.

Teams at ESOC are working to understand what happened, but for now, updates will be provided on Monday.