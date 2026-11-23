BepiColombo enters Mercury orbit after 8 years despite software hiccup
After eight years in space, the BepiColombo spacecraft (a team-up between the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)) has finally entered orbit around Mercury.
Things got a bit tense when a software hiccup caused its thrusters to fire for less time than planned, but the spacecraft is safe.
Teams at ESOC are working to understand what happened, but for now, updates will be provided on Monday.
Orbiters to study Mercury's magnetic field
BepiColombo is only the third mission ever to reach Mercury. It actually carries two orbiters, one from ESA and one from JAXA, that will split up in December 2026.
Their main job? To study Mercury's magnetic field and hunt for ice hiding in its polar craters.
The real science work kicks off in April next year, so stay tuned.