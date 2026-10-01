Berkeley researchers find brain toggles about 15 times per 2nd
Technology
Turns out, your brain is basically multitasking at lightning speed.
Researchers at University of California, Berkeley found that our brains switch between being "on" and "off" about 15 times every second, kind of like flipping through frames in a movie.
This helps the brain quickly decide what to pay attention to and what to tune out.
People and macaques show selective perception
To crack the code, scientists had people (and some macaques) wear special glasses while looking at different images in each eye.
They discovered that the brain focuses on one image while temporarily ignoring the other, showing just how selective our perception really is.