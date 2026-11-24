Best Buy cuts 2026 Hisense 75-inch U7 to $999.99
Best Buy is running a major Black Friday deal: the 2026 Hisense 75-inch U7 Mini-LED QLED 4K smart Google TV is now $999.99, down from $1,999.99.
The end date for this offer isn't clear, so it's smart to check before you buy.
U7 supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+
The Hisense U7 features Google TV with built-in Google Assistant and combines mini-LED and quantum-dot tech for sharp visuals. It supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for better colors and contrast.
If you want extras, Best Buy offers mounting from $179.99, recycling at $49.99, financing, and price matching to make things easier.
Open-box models could save you even more.