Best Buy cuts Microsoft's Surface Laptop 13.8-inch price to $999.99
Technology
Best Buy just dropped the price on Microsoft's 13.8-inch Surface Laptop, now $999.99 instead of $1,599.99.
This deal runs until Thursday, July 30, 2026, and beats prices at other stores, like Microsoft itself, where the same model costs $1,300.
Experts recommend 16GB Surface Laptop
The 2026 Surface Laptop packs slightly improved performance and new color options but keeps its smooth Windows 11 experience.
It's available in black or dune colors.
Experts say skip the base 8GB of RAM model while the discounted 16GB version offers much better value for just a bit more cash.