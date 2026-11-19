Best Buy drops Google Nest Wifi Pro to $69.99
Best Buy just dropped the Google Nest Wifi Pro to $69.99 for Black Friday, a massive 65% off, and way cheaper than Amazon right now.
The catch? This deal is only for the single-pack version, so if you want more coverage, you'll need to buy multiple units.
Three single units save about $175
If you grab three single units at this price, you'll actually save about $175 compared to buying the three-pack bundle, pretty sweet if you're looking to upgrade your home Wi-Fi.
You can pick from Snow, Lemongrass, or Linen colors.
Plus, Best Buy is also offering Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones for $169, making it a good time to snag some top tech deals.