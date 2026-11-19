Best Buy just made the HP Googlebook 14 a lot more tempting for Black Friday, cutting its price from $1,299 to $999.

This is the first-ever discount since the Googlebook launched in October.

The HP model packs a sharp 14-inch 2.8K OLED touchscreen, Snapdragon X Elite chip, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, plus handy features like face unlock and a haptic touchpad.