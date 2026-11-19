Best Buy drops HP Googlebook 14 from $1299 to $999
Best Buy just made the HP Googlebook 14 a lot more tempting for Black Friday, cutting its price from $1,299 to $999.
This is the first-ever discount since the Googlebook launched in October.
The HP model packs a sharp 14-inch 2.8K OLED touchscreen, Snapdragon X Elite chip, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, plus handy features like face unlock and a haptic touchpad.
Lenovo Googlebook 15 drops to $999
The Lenovo Googlebook 15 is also on sale, now $999 after a $100 drop, with a bigger screen and an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor but similar memory and storage.
Other models (ASUS, Dell XPS, and Acer) are sticking to their regular prices for now.
If battery life matters to you, the HP stands out with up to 19 hours on a charge and plenty of ports for your gear.