Beta Technologies shows off pilotless hybrid-electric MV250 at Farnborough Airshow
Beta Technologies just showed off its new MV250, a pilotless, hybrid-electric military aircraft, at the Farnborough Airshow.
Think of it as a souped-up, cockpit-free version of its A250, built for military missions.
It can take off and land vertically, fly up to 2,400km on a single trip, and haul nearly a ton of gear.
Sikorsky Matrix passed US uncrewed tests
Built with help from GE Aerospace and Sikorsky, the MV250 uses tech from legendary helicopters like the Black Hawk to go farther while staying light and low-maintenance.
Its autonomous flight system (Sikorsky's Matrix) has already nailed uncrewed test flights for the US military.
Designed to move equipment or supplies quickly, even in tough situations, the MV250 keeps costs down by using existing production lines.
Beta plans more real-world drills soon to prove what this futuristic flyer can do.