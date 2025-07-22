Beware! Fake 'PAN 2.0' card emails steal your personal data

How to stay safe from these scams

The Income Tax Department and PIB Fact Check have confirmed this is part of a cybercrime operation targeting identity theft and financial fraud.

Official e-PAN services are only on government websites ending with ."gov.in" or ."nic.in."

The tax department never asks for personal info over random emails or texts—so if something feels off, don't click any links and report suspicious messages right away at webmanager@incometax.gov.in or incident@cert-in.org.in.

Staying alert can help keep your data—and money—safe.