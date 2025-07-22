Beware! Fake 'PAN 2.0' card emails steal your personal data
A new phishing scam is making the rounds, with emails promising a fancy "PAN 2.0" card featuring a QR code.
These messages—often from addresses like info@smt.plusoasis.com and titled "Get Your PAN 2.0 Card"—try to lure you into clicking links to download your e-PAN.
But those links actually take you to fake sites designed to steal your PAN, Aadhaar, bank details, and passwords.
How to stay safe from these scams
The Income Tax Department and PIB Fact Check have confirmed this is part of a cybercrime operation targeting identity theft and financial fraud.
Official e-PAN services are only on government websites ending with ."gov.in" or ."nic.in."
The tax department never asks for personal info over random emails or texts—so if something feels off, don't click any links and report suspicious messages right away at webmanager@incometax.gov.in or incident@cert-in.org.in.
Staying alert can help keep your data—and money—safe.