PW's AI model Aryabhata beats ChatGPT on JEE Main

Trained on about 130,000 real JEE-style questions using a single NVIDIA H100 GPU, Aryabhata 1.0 scored an impressive 86% accuracy in January's JEE Main—then boosted that to 90.2% by April, beating out several larger models.

Aryabhata to cover JEE Advanced, other topics soon

Right now, Aryabhata is all about JEE Main maths, but PhysicsWallah wants to expand it to cover JEE Advanced and more math topics soon.

The launch comes as PW filed for an IPO in March—so they might become India's first listed edtech company.

Pricing and rollout details are still under wraps, but more updates are expected soon!