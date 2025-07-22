PW's AI model Aryabhata beats ChatGPT on JEE Main
PhysicsWallah has launched Aryabhata 1.0, a new AI model built just for cracking the maths section of JEE Main.
It's part of PW's bigger plan to make exam-focused AI tools that actually get how Indian students study.
Trained on 130,000 real JEE-style questions
Trained on about 130,000 real JEE-style questions using a single NVIDIA H100 GPU, Aryabhata 1.0 scored an impressive 86% accuracy in January's JEE Main—then boosted that to 90.2% by April, beating out several larger models.
Aryabhata to cover JEE Advanced, other topics soon
Right now, Aryabhata is all about JEE Main maths, but PhysicsWallah wants to expand it to cover JEE Advanced and more math topics soon.
The launch comes as PW filed for an IPO in March—so they might become India's first listed edtech company.
Pricing and rollout details are still under wraps, but more updates are expected soon!