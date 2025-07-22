Privacy app Cloaked adds AI call screening, blocks spam calls

Cloaked, the privacy app, just launched Call Guard—a smart AI feature that screens unknown calls and blocks spam or scams before they reach you. You can check live transcripts of these calls and jump in if needed. It works alongside Cloaked's other tools like masked numbers and call forwarding to keep your real info safe.

Dark web monitoring tool also launched Cloaked also rolled out a dark web monitoring tool that scans shady sites and forums for leaked personal data—think Social Security numbers or passports—and notifies you about both new and old breaches.

Their automated data deletion program has already wiped over 170 million records.

Cloaked has over 100,000 paying users now With over 100,000 paying users this year, Cloaked is planning outbound AI call help and an eSIM product soon.

Pricing isn't out yet, but the platform stands out by mixing AI call screening with deep leak detection—all in one place.