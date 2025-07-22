Nearly 300 NASA employees sign 'Voyager Declaration' against budget cuts
Nearly 300 current and former NASA employees, including astronauts, engineers, and scientists, have signed the "Voyager Declaration," calling out proposed budget cuts from the Trump administration.
Their main worry? These cuts could put important science missions and even safety at risk, especially since they threaten a key oversight system created after the Columbia disaster.
The protest was pulled together by Stand Up For Science.
Declaration urges protection from political interference
The group says slashing over $120 million in grants and nearly halving NASA's Science Mission Directorate budget by 2026 could seriously hurt space and Earth research.
They're also concerned about a "culture of silence" at NASA, where people feel unsafe speaking up.
The declaration urges protection from political interference, with Stand Up For Science launching a petition to keep NASA's work independent and strong.