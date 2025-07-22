Nearly 300 NASA employees sign 'Voyager Declaration' against budget cuts Technology Jul 22, 2025

Nearly 300 current and former NASA employees, including astronauts, engineers, and scientists, have signed the "Voyager Declaration," calling out proposed budget cuts from the Trump administration.

Their main worry? These cuts could put important science missions and even safety at risk, especially since they threaten a key oversight system created after the Columbia disaster.

The protest was pulled together by Stand Up For Science.