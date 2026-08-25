BGMI LITE pre-registration opens on Google Play Store in India
Technology
BGMI LITE is coming soon, and pre-registrations are now open on the Google Play Store for Android users in India.
This lighter version keeps all the battle royale action but only needs about 1GB of space, making it easier to download.
If you pre-register, you'll snag some exclusive rewards, with more details dropping closer to its later 2026 release.
BGMI and BGMI LITE cross-play transfers
You can play with friends on both BGMI and BGMI LITE thanks to cross-play. If you already have a BGMI account, all your progress and items move over automatically: no need to start fresh.
Krafton suggests turning on automatic installation during pre-registration so you're ready as soon as the game launches.
For updates on release dates and rewards, just follow BGMI LITE's official Instagram.