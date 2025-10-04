BharatGen: India's ambitious AI project to rival ChatGPT

Right now, BharatGen supports nine Indian languages using its Param-1 model, trained on a massive five trillion tokens in English and Hindi. The team is working toward covering all 22 languages as part of their ongoing efforts.

How will it help India?

BharatGen's open-source models can process text, speech, and images—so they are being piloted in areas such as governance, health care, education, agriculture, and finance.

Pilot projects are already underway. Plus, with help from IBM and top institutes like IIT Madras and IIIT Hyderabad, BharatGen is making sure data stays local and AI works responsibly for India's unique needs.