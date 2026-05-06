Bharti Airtel explores 5G premium plans using network slicing
Bharti Airtel is exploring premium 5G voice and data plans using a technology called network slicing.
The idea is to set its services apart and make the most of its 5G setup, especially after Jio announced something similar for businesses.
Network slicing enables customized virtual networks
Network slicing lets telecom companies create different virtual networks on the same hardware, so they can offer custom experiences for different users.
It's already boosted user spending by up to 30% in places such as China and Finland.
For Airtel and other Indian operators, it's a way to finally raise what people spend on mobile plans, which has lagged behind global averages.
Airtel trials network slicing for customers
Airtel is still testing how this could improve things for both regular users and businesses.
If all goes well, expect more tailored (and possibly faster) 5G options.