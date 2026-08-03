BHIO launches free AI MRI screenings for tobacco users
Bharat Hospital and Institute of Oncology (BHIO) just launched a new AI-powered MRI system to make cancer checks faster and smarter.
For the next four Sundays, it is offering free MRI screenings to smokers and tobacco users, hoping to catch early signs of trouble in organs like the lungs and mouth.
AI MRI yields clearer images faster
The upgraded MRI uses AI tools like Deep Resolve and My Assist, cutting scan times down to 10 to 15 minutes while boosting image clarity.
It is radiation-free, and the free screening program includes blood tests for cancer markers.
BHIO Chairman Dr. B.S. Ajaikumar pointed out that tobacco is behind nearly 35% of head and neck cancers, saying early diagnosis can really make a difference.
BHIO to study pilot screening data
BHIO plans to study the screening data from this pilot program to see if it can bring it to more places.
With over 35 years in cancer care, it is all about mixing treatment with prevention and making sure high-risk groups get checked early.