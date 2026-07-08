Big tech brings philosophers to shape AI safety and ethics
Big tech companies are bringing philosophers on board to help their AI systems make smarter, safer choices.
These experts use their skills in logic and ethics to set ground rules (like Google's "AI Principles") so that advanced AIs act responsibly, even in complicated situations.
Philosophers guide AI governance worldwide
Philosophers aren't just helping AIs play by the rules. They're also guiding how these technologies should be governed worldwide.
For example, Anthropic's Claude AI follows strict honesty guidelines to avoid spreading false information, while other systems use different ethical approaches to minimize harm (think self-driving cars making tough calls).
As global demand for clear AI regulations grows, these philosophical frameworks could end up shaping the laws that guide AI everywhere.