Big US banks ban AI agents from customer accounts
Big US banks are now banning third-party AI agents from accessing customer accounts, worried that automated bots could mess up transactions or put sensitive information at risk.
The move comes as more companies look to use AI for payments, but banks say customers might lose out on usual protections if an AI makes a mistake.
eBay, Signal block AI bots
It's not just banks: platforms like eBay and Signal have also started blocking AI bots to keep user data safe.
As cool as new tech can be, these restrictions show there's still a lot to figure out between using smart tools and keeping everyone's money and information secure.