Bill Gates urges leaders to act as AI advances fast
Bill Gates just put out a blog post warning that we're not really ready for how fast artificial intelligence (AI) is changing things.
He's excited about how AI could shake up healthcare and education, but he's also worried about risks like job losses, hacking threats, and governments misusing the technology.
Gates is urging leaders to step up now before things get out of hand.
Bill Gates proposes taxes and retraining
He points to three big issues: AI could replace jobs in fields like law, medicine, and customer service faster than new ones pop up; it might make cyberattacks easier; and there's a real risk of bad actors or governments using it the wrong way.
To help, Gates suggests taxing AI tokens and robots to fund worker retraining, keeping some roles human-only, and getting countries to work together on smart rules.
As he puts it, Bill Gates says the world needs a plan for managing the AI transition because the changes could come too quickly for society to handle.