Bill Gates urges US and China to coordinate on AI
Bill Gates thinks the US and China should join forces to figure out how to handle artificial intelligence.
In a chat with Reuters, he called AI "alien intelligence" that could totally change society, and said most governments aren't ready for how fast it's moving.
Gates said he was looking forward to meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping later this year.
Gates foundation plans $1B AI access
Gates is worried about things like people losing jobs, security risks, and folks getting too attached to AI companions.
Still, he believes if we're smart about it, AI could actually help close the gap between rich and poor countries.
To back this up, his foundation plans to spend at least $1 billion over the next two years making sure more people can use AI in education, health care, and farming.