Bill Gates warns AI could close or widen global inequality
Technology
Bill Gates is sounding the alarm about artificial intelligence, saying it could either help close or seriously widen global inequality.
In a new essay, he calls AI one of humanity's biggest challenges yet: amazing tech, but risky for people who are already struggling.
Gates worries that without careful planning, AI errors and job losses could hit vulnerable groups the hardest.
Bill Gates urges action, pledges funds
Gates isn't happy with how little leaders are doing to prepare for AI's impact.
He's urging everyone to work together on fair solutions before things get out of hand: "The choices we make now are critical."
To show he means it, Gates has promised to donate profits from his investments to help fight inequality through his foundation.