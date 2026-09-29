Bill Gates warns AI may let small groups commit cybercrime
Technology
Bill Gates is sounding the alarm on AI, but not for the usual robot uprising reasons.
He told NBC News that the biggest danger right now is how quickly AI could be misused by hackers or scammers, letting even small groups pull off cyberattacks and fraud that used to take whole countries.
Bill Gates urges global AI safeguards
Gates is urging governments, tech companies, and researchers to team up on strong safeguards and smarter laws so AI doesn't get out of hand.
He thinks countries like the US and China should work together to tackle these risks.
While he's excited about what AI can do for things like language tools and robotics, Gates says we need to keep its rapid growth in check with responsible action.