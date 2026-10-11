Bill Gates warns of surge in AI-driven cyberattacks next year
Technology
Bill Gates is sounding the alarm about a likely surge in cyberattacks fueled by artificial intelligence over the next year.
He told ABC News that hackers are set to exploit AI systems without enough safety checks, and while some AI risks might take years to show up, the threat from cyberattacks is already here and needs urgent attention.
Bill Gates urges AI regulation
Gates also thinks tech companies can't just police themselves.
He's calling for stricter regulations to prevent AI misuse, especially in hacking and even bioterrorism.
He's warned before that the world isn't ready for how fast AI is changing things like jobs.