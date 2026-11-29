Bill Gates warns open-source AI could target hospitals, power grids
Bill Gates is sounding the alarm about open-source AI models, warning they could quietly target hospitals and power grids by finding software loopholes no one notices until it's too late.
At the Future of AI Summit, he pointed out that fixing these hidden issues might take around five years, even if everyone drops everything to focus on them.
Bill Gates urges AI regulation
Gates thinks governments need to get serious about regulating advanced AI models, especially since the US doesn't require any official review before these tools are released.
He also linked today's risks to powerful coding tools that can now out-code humans, a concern echoed by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.
Beyond hacking threats, Gates worries AI could even help create something significantly worse than Covid.