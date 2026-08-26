Bill Gates's essay warns AI threatens law, medicine, manufacturing jobs

Gates says if we don't step in, job losses could be as bad as the Great Depression, and its impact will not go away with an economic cycle.

He also pointed out how AI could make cyberattacks or bioterrorism easier, and said tech leaders are publicly soft-pedaling these risks in public.

His big ask? Mandatory reviews of AI systems capable of being weaponized to create new molecules and potentially unleash a pandemic, because self-regulation just isn't enough.