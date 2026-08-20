Binance launches Agent OS to enable AI crypto market trading
Binance just launched Agent OS, a new platform where AI bots can analyze the crypto market and make trades for you.
It lets developers connect AI applications and agents to Binance's financial infrastructure, with support for big-name AI tools like ChatGPT and Claude Code.
Basically, you get smart trading tools without needing to be an expert.
Binance Agent OS uses locked sub-accounts
Agent OS puts user safety front and center: AI agents use special sub-accounts with withdrawals blocked by default, so your funds can't just disappear.
You set spending limits to keep losses in check, and while Binance watches trading activity for security, it doesn't see how the AI makes decisions.
Daily transaction caps range from $20 to $100,000, so you decide how much risk feels right.
As Jeff Li, vice president of product at Binance, puts it, this is Binance's first step toward giving developers a platform to build AI-powered applications that can act across crypto and traditional markets, giving users more power while keeping things secure.