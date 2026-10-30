Binance launches 'Know Your Agent' KYA framework for finance AI

KYA builds on those classic "Know Your Customer" rules, but now applies them to software.

It sets clear limits on what each AI can do and keeps humans in the loop to catch mistakes or data issues.

With the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Bank of England, the UK's Financial Services AI Adoption Plan, and the International Monetary Fund watching how fast AI is taking over finance, Binance wants this system to help banks and fintechs stay safe while still moving forward with smarter tech.