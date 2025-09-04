Next Article
Biocomputers made from living bacteria could revolutionize disease detection
Scientists at Rice University are building biocomputers that use living bacteria to handle complex tasks—think tiny processors made from actual cells.
Thanks to a $1.99 million grant, their goal is to create smart networks that could totally upgrade how we detect diseases or monitor the environment.
Team blends biology with electronics for energy-efficient systems
Led by Professor Matthew Bennett, the team is blending biology with electronics for energy-efficient systems—which could make AI systems more energy-efficient.
Instead of just using wires and chips, these biocomputers let bacteria "talk" using chemical and electrical signals, opening up new ways to spot health risks fast and keep things sustainable.