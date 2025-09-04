Next Article
Microsoft offers free AI tools to US government agencies
Microsoft just announced it's rolling out its AI services to US government agencies, starting off totally free.
This move matches OpenAI's recent offer of ChatGPT Enterprise to federal bodies for just $1.
The goal? To bring cutting-edge AI tools into the public sector by federal agencies—though there are a few conditions attached.
Microsoft will charge for the service later
While the services kick off at no cost, Microsoft plans to charge later on.
This partnership with OpenAI isn't just about tech—it should help government teams level up their skills and work more efficiently, which could also save taxpayers some cash.
Plus, it highlights why countries want homegrown AI: less reliance on foreign tech and better protection for sensitive info.