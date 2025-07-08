Next Article
Biodiversity boost: India's over 1,100 new species in 2024
Big news for nature lovers: India has discovered more than 1,100 new species in 2024!
That's 683 animals and 433 plants added to the country's biodiversity list, as announced by Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.
Kerala led the way with the most finds, followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
Even some rare reptiles made the list, like Dravidoseps gouensis.
These discoveries aren't just cool—they could help agriculture and show off India's incredible biodiversity.
As BSI Director Pratibha Gupta pointed out, some of these new plants might even be useful for farming in the future.
With these additions, India now accounts for about 8% of all global biodiversity—a reminder of how unique and important its ecosystems are.