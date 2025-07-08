IBM unveils Power11 chips and servers for simplified AI
IBM just dropped its latest Power11 chips and servers, designed to help data centers run AI more efficiently while using less power.
These new systems focus on reliability and security, promising super-short downtime—just about 30 seconds a year.
They'll be available starting July 25.
IBM not trying to compete with NVIDIA
Power11 is aimed at industries like finance, manufacturing, and healthcare—basically anyone needing secure, nonstop operations.
Later this year, IBM will pair these chips with its Spyre AI chip for even quicker business tasks.
Plus, the system can spot ransomware attacks in under a minute, which is a big win for data security.
IBM says they're not trying to compete with NVIDIA in hardcore AI training—instead, they want to make everyday business smoother by weaving AI right into the workflow.