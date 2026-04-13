BIS issues new QR code payment security rules in India

India digital payments hit ₹284.7 trillion

With digital payments in India hitting a massive ₹284.7 trillion in less than a year, cracking down on scams is a big deal.

The new standards push for stronger QR code encryption and secure verification to block fake codes.

BIS also set out tougher protocols for digital currencies (think more cryptography and system checks) to boost trust in platforms like UPI and help them go global.