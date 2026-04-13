BIS issues new QR code payment security rules in India
Technology
India just dropped fresh security rules for QR code payments, aiming to make your digital transactions safer and smoother.
The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) rolled these out on April 13, 2026, focusing on things like biometric checks and better data protection, all to fight fraud and keep your information safe.
India digital payments hit ₹284.7 trillion
With digital payments in India hitting a massive ₹284.7 trillion in less than a year, cracking down on scams is a big deal.
The new standards push for stronger QR code encryption and secure verification to block fake codes.
BIS also set out tougher protocols for digital currencies (think more cryptography and system checks) to boost trust in platforms like UPI and help them go global.