BITS Pilani Goa secures India's 1st verified quantum advantage Technology Jul 09, 2026

A team from BITS Pilani, Goa Campus just put India on the global quantum map by achieving the country's first verified "quantum advantage."

Using IBM's 120-qubit processor, they simulated subatomic particle behavior, a task that would have taken two hours on regular computers, in just 20 seconds.

Their breakthrough got the rare "active" badge from the Quantum Advantage Tracker, something only a handful of teams worldwide have earned.