BITS Pilani Goa secures India's 1st verified quantum advantage
A team from BITS Pilani, Goa Campus just put India on the global quantum map by achieving the country's first verified "quantum advantage."
Using IBM's 120-qubit processor, they simulated subatomic particle behavior, a task that would have taken two hours on regular computers, in just 20 seconds.
Their breakthrough got the rare "active" badge from the Quantum Advantage Tracker, something only a handful of teams worldwide have earned.
BITS Pilani simulates quarks and gluons
The team tackled an insanely tough physics problem, simulating quarks and gluons inside protons, by creating smarter algorithms and using noise-cancellation tricks to boost accuracy.
They did it all through IBM's cloud-based quantum tools.
Now, CERN scientists are interested in their work, hoping this tech could help unlock new discoveries in high-energy physics and quantum computing.