BITS Pilani launches M.Tech. in Robotics and Autonomous Systems
BITS Pilani just launched a new M.Tech. in Robotics and Autonomous Systems, designed especially for working professionals.
The program offers three focused tracks, Automation, Autonomous Systems, and Robotics Design and Engineering, and is open to those with engineering backgrounds in mechanical, electrical, and computer science.
The goal is to help engineers upskill for the fast-changing world of robotics without pausing their careers.
Program readies engineers for India's automation
This work-integrated program lets you learn while you earn, so your job isn't on hold.
Prof. P.B. Venkataraman, Dean, BITS Pilani Work Integrated Learning Programmes, says it's all about getting engineers ready as India shifts toward smarter factories and automation.
By blending mechanical design with sensors and AI, the course aims to fill the growing need for robotics talent, key to driving India's next wave of industrial growth.