Next Article
BITS Pilani startup supplies drones to Indian Army within 2 months
A new startup from BITS Pilani Hyderabad, led by Jayant Khatri and Sourya Choudhury, has quickly supplied homegrown drones to Indian Army units in places like Jammu, Chandimandir, Panagarh, and Arunachal Pradesh—just two months after launching.
Their speedy rollout shows how young innovators are stepping up for national security.
Drones for defense and surveillance needs
These drones are designed for India's unique defense and surveillance needs—they're reliable, easy to use, and help soldiers pick up flying skills fast.
The team is already working on advanced models like VTOL and fixed-wing platforms, aiming to boost future Army operations even further.
A recent campus demo also spotlighted BITS Pilani's growing impact in tech innovation.