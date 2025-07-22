Next Article
Google Play system updates for July rolled out: Details here
Google just dropped new system updates on July 21, bringing handy upgrades across Android phones and smartwatches.
The standout? You can now add Wear OS Tiles straight from the Play Store—making it way easier to customize your watch.
The phone Document Scanner also got a boost for smoother scanning.
Key changes in the latest update
With Play Store version 47.2, Wear OS users get quicker access to tiles for their watch carousel right from the store.
There's also a new task system on phones and PCs where you can complete optional tasks for extra rewards.
Plus, Google Play services now make account management simpler and let Wallet users transfer Felica Transit cards between devices—small tweaks that help everything work together more smoothly.