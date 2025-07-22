Next Article
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launch from Florida halted
SpaceX hit pause on its latest Falcon 9 launch from Florida, stopping the countdown only 11 seconds before takeoff.
The good news: both the rocket and satellites are fine, and SpaceX is aiming to try again on Tuesday evening.
What the launch is about
This launch is all about expanding SES's mPOWER network—two new satellites will help boost global broadband coverage.
If all goes well, they'll join eight others already in orbit, making internet access faster and more reliable for people around the world.
Plus, you can catch the action live when SpaceX gives it another shot.