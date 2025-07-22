Next Article
Indian Railways's new AI chatbot on WhatsApp tackles your complaints
Indian Railways is making it easier to speak up about travel issues—a new AI-powered WhatsApp chatbot will soon let passengers send complaints as messages or voice notes.
The goal: faster help and less hassle, all through an app most people already use.
Currently being tested in Northern, East Central Railway zones
Right now, the chatbot is being tested in Northern and East Central Railway zones.
If you want to try it, just send a message (text or voice) to 7982139139 on WhatsApp—no need to call helplines or download extra apps.
Real-time help for quicker fixes
You can file complaints in your own words, and the AI gives real-time help for quicker fixes.
By plugging into the existing RailMadad system, this move aims to make problem-solving smoother and more accessible for millions of train travelers across India.