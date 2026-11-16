If you're into better sound or want to freshen up your setup, the Pulse Elite headset is now $109, and Pulse Explore earbuds are going for $119 after a big 41% discount.

You can also grab slim covers for your PS5 starting at $39 to switch up its look.

While new consoles aren't on sale, thanks to Grand Theft Auto VI dropping soon, refurbished PS5s with a one-year warranty are available if you want something more budget-friendly.