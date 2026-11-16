Black Friday PS5 accessory discounts include DualSense controllers and monitor
Several retailers are rolling out some solid Black Friday deals on PS5 gear.
The DualSense wireless controller is down to $54 (that's 28% off), and the high-end DualSense Edge controller now costs $144, saving you $55.
There's also a deal on the 27-inch Sony gaming monitor, which comes with a charging dock and is now $300.
Pulse audio deals, refurbished PS5s available
If you're into better sound or want to freshen up your setup, the Pulse Elite headset is now $109, and Pulse Explore earbuds are going for $119 after a big 41% discount.
You can also grab slim covers for your PS5 starting at $39 to switch up its look.
While new consoles aren't on sale, thanks to Grand Theft Auto VI dropping soon, refurbished PS5s with a one-year warranty are available if you want something more budget-friendly.