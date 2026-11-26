Black Friday streaming cuts Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max prices
Streaming just got way cheaper for Black Friday: Disney Plus and Hulu are offering a bundle with ads for $4.99 per month for a year and an ad-free bundle for $14.99 per month for 12 months;
HBO Max's Basic With Ads plan is $5.49 per month through November 30.
It's a great chance to catch up on your favorite shows and movies without spending much.
Disney Plus and Hulu $4.99 bundle
You can grab the Disney Plus and Hulu bundle for $4.99 a month (saving $96 a year), or get HBO Max's Basic With Ads plan at $5.49 a month (saving $66 a year).
Other platforms like Peacock, Paramount Plus, Apple TV, Crunchyroll, and Starz are also dropping prices, so there's something for everyone's watchlist this week.