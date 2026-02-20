Black holes can affect star formation in nearby galaxies
Technology
Scientists just found that supermassive black holes—like the one powering the quasar J0100+2802—can suppress recent star formation in galaxies within a radius of at least a million light-years.
The team, led by Yongda Zhu at the University of Arizona, used the James Webb Space Telescope to spot signs that these neighboring galaxies weren't forming as many new stars as expected.
How a black hole can impact its neighbors
Radiation from these active black holes heats up and breaks apart the cold gas clouds needed for star birth.
This process, called "black hole feedback," means that some galaxies have their recent star formation suppressed just by being too close to a powerful quasar.
It's a reminder that even in space, your neighbors can have a big impact on your future!