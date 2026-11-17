Blaupunkt launches Atomik Knightz 25K boombox in India for ₹14,990
Blaupunkt just dropped the Atomik Knightz 25K in India, a portable boombox built for parties and outdoor hangouts.
For ₹14,990, you get a punchy 120-watt sound, wireless karaoke (mic included), and a setup designed to keep vocals clear and bass strong.
Atomik Knightz 25K battery and lights
With up to 12 hours of battery life and fast charging, this speaker is ready for long sessions.
Party Aura Lights featuring multiple lighting modes, while the sturdy build and carry handle make it easy to take anywhere.
As CEO Sukhesh Madaan puts it, the Knightz 25K is "With the Atomik Knightz 25K, we wanted to bring together the features consumers look for in a boombox, powerful sound, long playback and the freedom to take their music along. The combination of 120W output, wireless karaoke and a portable design makes it a versatile addition to our Atomik Knightz range," basically an all-in-one party starter.