With up to 12 hours of battery life and fast charging, this speaker is ready for long sessions.

Party Aura Lights featuring multiple lighting modes, while the sturdy build and carry handle make it easy to take anywhere.

As CEO Sukhesh Madaan puts it, the Knightz 25K is "With the Atomik Knightz 25K, we wanted to bring together the features consumers look for in a boombox, powerful sound, long playback and the freedom to take their music along. The combination of 120W output, wireless karaoke and a portable design makes it a versatile addition to our Atomik Knightz range," basically an all-in-one party starter.